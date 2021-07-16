NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

