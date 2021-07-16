ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Clarkson Capital boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $23,526,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

