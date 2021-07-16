iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000.

DVY stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

