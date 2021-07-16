Zacks: Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.85 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $428.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

NYSE:MAA opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.31. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

