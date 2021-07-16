40,363 Shares in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Altabancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 131.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.02. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

