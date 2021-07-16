Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 103.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

