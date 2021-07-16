Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

TT stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $193.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $41,192,892 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

