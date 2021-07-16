Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

SPGI stock opened at $411.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

