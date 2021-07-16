XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 132.63 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £272.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.38 ($1.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.82.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

