Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

