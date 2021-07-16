Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 359.40 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 328.13. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 403.54 ($5.27). The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

