Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $203.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

