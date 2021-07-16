Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 406 ($5.30) target price on the stock.
CAY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
LON:CAY opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.79. The firm has a market cap of £191.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.72. Charles Stanley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.
Charles Stanley Group Company Profile
Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.
