Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 406 ($5.30) target price on the stock.

CAY has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

LON:CAY opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 350.79. The firm has a market cap of £191.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.72. Charles Stanley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

