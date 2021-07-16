Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

