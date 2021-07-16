Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 91,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,503. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

