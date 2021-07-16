Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Stephens raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 91,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,503. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
