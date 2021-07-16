CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. 3,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

