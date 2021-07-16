59,469 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,000. Accenture comprises 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $314.94. 1,927,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,320. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.