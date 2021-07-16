Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $130.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.77. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

