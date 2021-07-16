Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 210,634 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,634 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Puma Biotechnology worth $35,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBYI stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

