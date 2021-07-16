Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.89. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $252.38.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

