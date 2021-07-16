Oaktree Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.94% of Afya worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,653. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

