American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

SUM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. 1,209,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,766. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

