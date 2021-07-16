American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 11.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth $300,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 67.5% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,113. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

