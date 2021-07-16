Gerald Commissiong Acquires 1,051,480 Shares of Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Stock

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) CEO Gerald Commissiong purchased 1,051,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.03 per share, with a total value of 31,544.40.

Shares of Todos Medical stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.03. 2,836,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,193. Todos Medical Ltd. has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.03.

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

