Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Sells $136,812.50 in Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total value of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

Semler Scientific stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

