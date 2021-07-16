Michael L. Koehneman Purchases 2,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Michael L. Koehneman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.