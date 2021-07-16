Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 77,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,622. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,143,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.