NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.73. NOW shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 5,236 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

