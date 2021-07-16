Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Lifted by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,145 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $44,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $432.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.23 and a twelve month high of $452.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

