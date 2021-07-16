Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $48,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $46.84 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,695 shares of company stock worth $3,906,414 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

