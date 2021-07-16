Financial Architects Inc Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $90.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.