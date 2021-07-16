AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 142,592 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $67,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $184.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.59 billion, a PE ratio of 185.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

