Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 1.1%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 286.60 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 287.67 ($3.76). 1,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 49,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £808.12 million and a PE ratio of 31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.59.

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

