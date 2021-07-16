African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Trading Up 0.3%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 5,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

About African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.