Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)’s share price was down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.84 and last traded at $85.84. Approximately 215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.30.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.