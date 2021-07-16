Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 361,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ames National alerts:

ATLO stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.