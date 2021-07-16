Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.