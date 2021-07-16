Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,000 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $409,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 799,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 98.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

