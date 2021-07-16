Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 54.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,059 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 293,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 130.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLT stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

