Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.93

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.77, with a volume of 5639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.