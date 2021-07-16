T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. 42,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,009. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $103.43 and a one year high of $150.13. The company has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.