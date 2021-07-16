Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

