Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

