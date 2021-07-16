100,000 Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,000,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

NASDAQ FRSGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.