Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 125,000 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

