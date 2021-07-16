Royal Bank of Canada Has $68.84 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $68,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.45 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $2,169,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock valued at $90,106,110. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.