Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $75,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $293.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $294.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.