Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $609.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

