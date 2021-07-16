Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.30

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.40. Immunocore shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 644 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.