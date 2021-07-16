21,117 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,120,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,644,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,892,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,834,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,755,000.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 712,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,917,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

