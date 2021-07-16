4,376 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Ralph Lauren comprises 0.9% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. 1,345,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

